Rachel K. Bell, 52, of Franklin, PA., passed away at her home on Monday Oct. 2, 2023.

Born Dec. 9, 1970 in Batavia, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ronald M. Kenyon & Alice L. Treat Kenyon.

Rachel was previously married to Michael Bell Sr.

She had worked for Franklin Steel.

Rachel enjoyed spending time with her grandson, and going grocery shopping with her daughter.

She is survived by her two children, Allison Smith & her significant other Sean Hartle of Franklin, Michael Bell Jr. of Clarion; Grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Spencer Lovejoy, Annabella Hartle and Sean Hartle Jr.

She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Flo Blandin & her husband Steve of Franklin, Sherry Fry & her husband Howard of Sandy lake, Michelle Kenyon and her significant other Rob of FL, Yonnie Kenyon of Franklin, and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by a brother William Kenyon and by several aunts and uncles.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Reinsel Funeral Home, 1116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA to help the family defray funeral expenses.

