Sentencing for Local Man Accused Possession of Meth, Flight to Avoid Apprehension Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Sentencing for a local man accused of possession of methamphetamine and flight to avoid apprehension has been rescheduled.

According to court documents, sentencing for 32-year-old Stephen Edward Wensel, of Clarion, that was scheduled for Wednesday, October 4, has been continued and will resume on Wednesday, October 18, with President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

In the first case, Wensel pleaded guilty to the following charge:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

As part of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Flight to Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

In the second case, Wensel pleaded guilty to the following:

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Details of case #1:

According to the criminal complaint, on April 28, 2022, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, from Stephen Edward Wensel and a known female in exchange for $200.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency. CNET utilized a Confidential Informant (CI) to execute this controlled purchase which occurred in Clarion Township.

0n April 28, 2022, at 9:51 p.m., a detective of the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office met with a Task Force Officer (TFO) and the CI at the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office. The detective conducted a search of the CI’s person at 9:53 p.m. and found the CI’s person to be free of contraband and/or funds. The detective obtained photographs of Facebook Messenger messages between the known female and the CI, arranging for the sale of methamphetamine. The detective provided the CI with $200.00 in pre-recorded U.S. Currency at 9:56 p.m., according to the complaint.

The detective set up on the southern end of S 3rd Avenue at 10:02 p.m. The TFO and the CI left the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office at 10:10 p.m.. The CI rode in the front passenger seat of the TFO’s Under Cover Vehicle (UCV). The TFO and the CI arrived at a residence on S 3rd Ave, Clarion Township, Clarion County at 10:13 p.m. The CI exited the TFO’s UCV at this time, the complaint states.

The CI entered the S 3rd Avenue entrance of the residence at 10:15 p.m. Wensel exited the S 3rd Avenue entrance of the residence at 11:16 p.m. and walked south on S 3rd Avenue using the flashlight on his phone. Wensel walked approximately 20 feet in front of a UCV at 11:18 p.m., where the detective was able to make a positive identification. The area was illuminated by artificial lighting. Wensel continued past the detective’s location into an apartment complex located on S 2nd Avenue, according to the complaint.

Wensel exited the apartment complex at 11:21 p.m., walked north on S 3rd Avenue, and entered back into the residence at 11:23 p.m. The CI exited the residence at 11:31 p.m., entered back into the TFO’s UCV, turned over a ziplock bag of methamphetamine to the TFO’s possession and they left the area, the complaint indicates.

The TFO, the CI, and the detective met back at the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office at 11:35 p.m. The detective conducted a search of the CI’s person at 11:36 p.m. and found the CI’s person to be free of contraband and/or funds, the complaint notes.

The CI provided a written statement at 11:40 p.m. The CI detailed that he/she reached out to the known female for the purpose of purchasing methamphetamine. The known female wanted to know how much money the CI had. The CI reached out to the detective and asked how much money to tell the known female. The CI advised the known female $200.00. The known female called the CI on Facebook Messenger and advised the CI to come over to the residence. The CI confirmed with the known female that it is the same residence the CI had come to previously, the complaint says.

The CI advised that a known male, Wensel, and a known female were present at the residence. The CI advised that Wensel left the residence to go pick up methamphetamine. The CI advised that once Wensel arrived back at the residence, Wensel provided the CI with the methamphetamine and the CI then provided Wensel with the $200.00 in pre-recorded U.S. Currency, states the complaint.

On February 27. 2023, detectives from the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office filed charges for delivery of a controlled substance, an ungraded Felony, against Stephen Edward Wensel and obtained a warrant for his arrest, the complaint notes.

On March 9, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., detectives met with a detective of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, who also holds a warrant for Wensel’s arrest for delivery of a controlled substance. They went to the City of Parker and conducted surveillance on Wensel’s last known location without success, the complaint states.

On March 10, 2023, at 12:33 p.m., a known female called Wensel on a video call from the Clarion County Jail. Detectives reviewed the call and positively identified Wensel as one of the participants, according to the complaint.

During the video call, Wensel acknowledges to the known female that new charges were filed against him and relayed that he can’t beat two sets of charges. Wensel advised that his only hope is that he can make it long enough to get money from a known male because he can get Wensel a good lawyer or two to try to get out of it, the complaint indicates.

Wensel relayed that he is afraid to walk down the street and advised that he is not going back to jail. Wensel advises the known female that she can’t ask him to go turn himself in, the complaint notes.

On March 29, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., detectives reviewed the known female’s video calls and text messages from the Clarion County Jail, the complaint states.

The known female spoke to Wensel on March 26, 2023, at 5:20 p.m. via video chat. Detectives were able to determine that Wensel was located inside the same residence he was in on the video call with the known female on March 10, 2023. Wensel again acknowledged that he is wanted and is refusing to turn himself in, the complaint states.

According to court records, Wensel was arraigned at 2:16 p.m. on April 24, in front of Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Details of case #2:

According to a criminal complaint, on or about July 3, a detective for the Jefferson County Drug Task Force (JCDTF) received information regarding Stephen E. Wensel of Corsica, who was charged with various felony crimes stemming from the delivery a controlled substance to an undercover officer (UC) in 2022.

As a result, an arrest warrant was issued from Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on January 9, 2023, to take Wensel into custody. Wensel was not apprehended until on or around April 25, 2023, over three months after becoming a wanted person, the complaint states.

The JCDTF detective received evidence that, during the aforementioned time, Wensel knowingly moved or traveled within the Commonwealth with the intent to avoid being apprehended by law enforcement during a time in which the active arrest warrant had been previously issued for him, the complaint indicates.

The detective received a copy of a video call that Wensel had with an inmate at the Clarion County Jail at approximately 12:33 p.m. on March 10. During the conversation with the inmate, it is apparent that Wensel knows of the active arrest warrant issued for him. Wensel makes multiple statements to the inmate regarding his status. He speaks about going away for a long period of time and hopes of getting a good lawyer, the complaint notes.

Wensel makes the admission to the inmate that he knows he is going to go down for the violation of running (from the current charges). He also admitted to the inmate that he has been “bouncing around” and eludes that Jefferson County is going to have their way with him, the complaint states.

Wensel concedes in the conversation that he does not want to go back to jail and tells the inmate that he is not going back to jail. Wensel is seen and heard telling the inmate that he cannot turn himself in right now and “wants to be here” when she gets out of jail, the complaint indicates.

A written synopsis of the conversation was able to be transcribed of Wensel’s disclosures, the complaint notes.

Police also received a copy of text messages between Wensel and the inmate from Clarion County Jail on March 26, at 8:21 p.m.; March 30, at 10:26 p.m.; March 31, at 9:37 a.m.; April 3 at 9:00 a.m.; April 5, at 1:46 p.m.; and April 23.

The last message exchange between the inmate and Wensel appears on April 23, two days prior to him being apprehended in South Bethlehem Borough, Armstrong County, the complaint notes.

