Several Locals Place in Autumn Leaf Fiddlers Competition
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The S&T Bank PA State Fiddlers Competition took place at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion on Saturday, September 30.
(Pictured above, from left: Leighlynn Magagnotti, Deanna Welton, and Danae Hansford.)
Winners in each category qualified to move on to the national competition.
The following were the results of this talent-filled annual competition:
Junior Champion: Leighlynn Magagnotti of New Bethlehem
2nd Place: Deanna Welton of Brookville
3rd Place: Danae Hansford of Knox
Teen Champion: Ann Weikert of Tionesta
2nd Place: Lucian Mikush of Pittsburgh
3rd Place: Shay Dunkle of Sigel
Champion: Ted Lehman of Girard
2nd Place: Ryan Sutter of Punxsutawney
3rd Place: Aubrey Hofgren of Jamestown, NY
Senior Champion: Ken Burkett of Kittanning
Guitar: Scott Pearson of Warren
2nd Place: Jim McCullough of Rossiter
3rd Place: Scott Weikert of Tionesta
Mandolin: Scott Pearson from Warren
2nd Place: Nathan Perrone of Glen Campbell
3rd Place: Aubrey Hofgren of Jamestown, NY
Banjo: Jim McCollough of Rossiter
2nd Place: Tim Cicotello of Johnstown
3rd Place: Scott Pearson of Warren
