Several Locals Place in Autumn Leaf Fiddlers Competition

Friday, October 6, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Junior Fiddle - Leighlynn Magagnotti, Deanna Welton, Danae HansfordCLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The S&T Bank PA State Fiddlers Competition took place at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion on Saturday, September 30.

(Pictured above, from left: Leighlynn Magagnotti, Deanna Welton, and Danae Hansford.)

Winners in each category qualified to move on to the national competition.

The following were the results of this talent-filled annual competition:

Junior Champion: Leighlynn Magagnotti of New Bethlehem
2nd Place: Deanna Welton of Brookville
3rd Place: Danae Hansford of Knox

From left: Ann Wiekert, Lucian Mikush, Shay Dunkle, Kristina Perrone, and Koisha Frazier.

Teen Champion: Ann Weikert of Tionesta
2nd Place: Lucian Mikush of Pittsburgh
3rd Place: Shay Dunkle of Sigel

Fiddle Champion Ted Lehman.

Champion: Ted Lehman of Girard
2nd Place: Ryan Sutter of Punxsutawney
3rd Place: Aubrey Hofgren of Jamestown, NY

Senior Fiddle Champion Ken Burkett.

Senior Champion: Ken Burkett of Kittanning

From left: Scott Pearson, Jim Mcullough, Scott Weikert, and Aubrey Hofgren.

Guitar: Scott Pearson of Warren
2nd Place: Jim McCullough of Rossiter
3rd Place: Scott Weikert of Tionesta

From left: Scott Pearson, Nathan Perrone, and Aubrey Hofgren.

Mandolin: Scott Pearson from Warren
2nd Place: Nathan Perrone of Glen Campbell
3rd Place: Aubrey Hofgren of Jamestown, NY

From left: Jim McCullough, Tim Cicotello, and Scott Pearson.

Banjo: Jim McCollough of Rossiter
2nd Place: Tim Cicotello of Johnstown
3rd Place: Scott Pearson of Warren


