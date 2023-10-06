Several Locals Place in Autumn Leaf Fiddlers Competition

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The S&T Bank PA State Fiddlers Competition took place at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion on Saturday, September 30.

(Pictured above, from left: Leighlynn Magagnotti, Deanna Welton, and Danae Hansford.)

Winners in each category qualified to move on to the national competition.

The following were the results of this talent-filled annual competition:

Junior Champion: Leighlynn Magagnotti of New Bethlehem

2nd Place: Deanna Welton of Brookville

3rd Place: Danae Hansford of Knox

Teen Champion: Ann Weikert of Tionesta

2nd Place: Lucian Mikush of Pittsburgh

3rd Place: Shay Dunkle of Sigel

Champion: Ted Lehman of Girard

2nd Place: Ryan Sutter of Punxsutawney

3rd Place: Aubrey Hofgren of Jamestown, NY

Senior Champion: Ken Burkett of Kittanning

Guitar: Scott Pearson of Warren

2nd Place: Jim McCullough of Rossiter

3rd Place: Scott Weikert of Tionesta

Mandolin: Scott Pearson from Warren

2nd Place: Nathan Perrone of Glen Campbell

3rd Place: Aubrey Hofgren of Jamestown, NY

Banjo: Jim McCollough of Rossiter

2nd Place: Tim Cicotello of Johnstown

3rd Place: Scott Pearson of Warren

