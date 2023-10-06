Shelly L. Weaver, 59, of Cranberry Twp., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at her home.

Shelly was born on February 19, 1964 in Genesee, New York.

She was the daughter of the late Gerald and Donna Burgy Haight Pieniaszek.

Shelly graduated from Charles CD’ Amico High School in Albion.

She was employed as a clerk at the Venango County Courthouse.

In her free time, she enjoyed spending time watching television, NASCAR, and football. Shelly also loved using Facebook to keep up with her friends and family.

Shelly is survived by her husband, Keith D. Weaver, whom she married on February 23, 1998.

Also surviving is her father, Stanley Pieniaszek and his companion, Bertie Johnson; two sisters, Sherri Allen and Jill Anderson; two brothers, Mike and Deanna Pieniaszek, and David Haight and his wife Jennifer, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, DJ Schmackpfeffer; a brother, Curt Haight; a brother-in-law, Tim Allen; a niece, Heather Allen, as well as her grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions to help defray funeral expenses may be made to the Hile-Best Funeral Home, PO Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346 or the Kirtland Foundation, PO Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.hilebest.com.

