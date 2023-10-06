 

SPONSORED: Be a Part of Everything – Join the #MATRICTEAM

Friday, October 6, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Theodore Roosevelt once said, “I am a part of everything I have read.” At Matric, they say “We are a part of everything we have built.”

Matric Group, located in Seneca, PA, is a contract manufacturing company that designs, assembles, and services printed circuit boards (PCBs) for really cool electronics such as life-sustaining and saving devices, sports equipment, wireless remote controls, green energy products, and even lunar robotics.

They use surface mount and through-hole technologies, placing components so small the naked eye can barely see them!

So, are you looking for a new career opportunity? Do you want to join a growing team and be part of something great, be a part of everything?

Matric has openings that could be the perfect fit for you.

The organization offers competitive salaries, a tuition reimbursement program, and generous benefits, including health insurance and PTO.

To learn more about the career opportunities offered at Matric please visit: www.matric.com/careers

Matric Group is located at 2099 Hill City Road, Seneca, PA 16346. For more information about Matric and what they have to offer please visit www.matric.com.

