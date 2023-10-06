‘Cars and Coffee’ Event Scheduled for Tomorrow Cancelled

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The “Cars and Coffee” event scheduled for this Saturday, October 7, at the First United National Bank in Fryburg has been cancelled due to the weather report.

There will be no make up date and no other scheduled events for 2023.

“Cars and Coffee” will resume in the spring of 2024 with the event being held on the first Saturday in May (May 4, 2024).

Event organizer Jody Weaver said, “Thank you to all who participated by coming to make our first year a success. I hope to see you in May of 2024!”

About “Cars and Coffee” at the FUN (First United National) Bank:

A “Cars and Coffee” event is essentially a gathering of people and their vehicles. It is not a car show or a Cruise-In.

There is no registration – no fees.

It is typically held on the first Saturday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The FUN Bank is closed on Saturdays; however, ATM and night deposit access will be available via Demseytown Road.

For more information, contact Jody Weaver at 814-227-4561.

