Clarion Area Chamber Announces Winners of The Independence Health System Pediatrics and Women’s Care Associates Kiddies Parade

Friday, October 6, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

schoolCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry has announced the winners of The Independence Health System Pediatrics and Women’s Care Associates Kiddies Parade.

(Pictured above: First place winner of the “Best Use of ALF Theme,” Clarion Christian School. Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The parade took place on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. There was an incredible turnout as families lined the streets to watch the action.

Representatives of the chamber said, “There were some fantastic floats and beautiful costumes. It was a hard decision for the judges and the scores were very close.”

The following are the winners in the float and costume categories:

Best Use of ALF Theme:

1st Place – Clarion Christian School
2nd Place – Flower Power Crew
3rd Place – Creative Kids Learning Center

Creative Kids Learning Center

Creative Kids Learning Center



Best Walker Costume Theme:

1st Place – Griffin Family
2nd Place – Flower Power Crew
3rd Place – C-L Cheerleaders

C-L Cheerleaders

C-L Cheerleaders


Best Float (Float Creativity Theme):

1st Place – Girl Scouts of Clarion Service Unit (Clarion, C-L and North Clarion)
2nd Place – YMCA Younger Years
3rd Place – Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool

YMCA Younger Years Child Care

YMCA Younger Years Child Care

Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool

Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool


All three of the top floats have been invited to return for the Independent Health System Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” this Saturday, October 7th on Main Street in downtownClarion.

The parade steps off at 12:00 p.m.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

