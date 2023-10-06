Farmers & Crafters Day Kicks Off Friday’s ALF Festivities
CLARION, Pa. – Autumn Leaf Festival is in full swing on Friday, October 6, with Farmers & Crafters Day, Immaculate Conception Art Show, Friday night concert, concession stands, and more.
The festival, organized by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, runs through Sunday, October 8, 2023.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2023
FREE FLU SHOTS FOR VETERANS
The Butler VA Healthcare System will be offering free flu vaccinations to anyone who served in the U.S. Military on Friday, October 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 66, 530 Main Street, Clarion.
No appointment is needed, just walk-in. For more information and/or questions, please call Josh Seybert at the Butler VA at (878) 271-6677.
It is recommended that all veterans not registered with the VA call Josh for more information and to register.
KRONOSPAN, U.S.A. “FARMERS AND CRAFTERS DAY”
Kronospan U.S.A. “Farmers & Crafters Day” will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, on Main Street in Clarion from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Handmade and homemade crafts and goods will be the feature of the day, along with food, from over 250 crafters. Whether looking for home décor, a special gift, or good eats, you’ll have a good time at the Kronospan USA “Farmers & Crafters Day.”
Although a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Sponsored by Kronospan U.S.A.
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION PTO ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW
The Immaculate Conception Ladies Guild Arts & Craft show will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center. For more information, email lcratty@clarionichawks.net., or call 814-226-8433 ext 104.
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION PTO CONCESSION STAND
The Immaculate Conception School Cafeteria will be open on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. or sell out. Come and enjoy a variety of homemade foods, including homemade soups, sandwiches, snacks, and baked goods. For more information, email lcratty@clarionichawks.net or call 814-226-8433 ext 104.
UMPC NORTHWEST AND UPMC URGENT CARE FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT FEATURING “LEGENDS”
On Friday, October 6, make your way to downtown Clarion as we bring back the Friday Night Concert featuring “Legends”. The concert will be held in front of the Courthouse beginning at 7:00 p.m. and is sponsored by UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion and UPMC Northwest.
A little history…The Legends story begins in 2002. Some teachers at Clarion-Limestone School (Strattanville, PA) decided to do a rock concert for the students to demonstrate that teachers can rock! As it was well received, we decided to do a benefit for a fellow teacher who was experiencing health problems that went quite well. It’s now 22 years and many benefits and commercial gigs later. Legends are still rocking! The original lineup has changed but Legends are still heart and soul classic rock! To date, after many benefits, we’ve raised over $630,000 for various causes. These days, we play large commercial shows such as at the ALF each fall. A 20-plus-year rock band, Legends plays classic rock from the late 50s to the early 2000s. Songs from the Rolling Stones, Beatles, Mellencamp, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Stevie Ray Vaughn will all bring back great memories! Legends has played all over Western PA and headlined many shows.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food concessions throughout the evening. Make sure to bring your lawn chair, and settle in for an evening of great music and fun! Although this is a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Sponsored by UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion and UPMC Northwest.
See the full schedule here: ALF Schedule 2023
