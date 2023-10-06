Local High School Band Series: The Wildcat Marching Band
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “We have some really talented musicians marching this year, and when you put them all together, it is quite an exciting marching band sound,” said Wildcat Marching Band Director Sarah Dawson.
Wildcat Marching Band is made up of 68 students, ranging from grades 8 through 12, with 60 instrumentalists and eight on the frontline.
It is known for its big sound!
“We have been complimented so graciously by many community members so far this season on the band’s sound,” Dawson told exploreClarion.com. “And, I have to agree, although I cannot take any credit for it.”
The band practices twice per week, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and on Fridays from 3:30 p.m. until game time.
After each touchdown, the band plays a short segment of “Jump” by Van Halen. After the kick, the band plays their fight song, the “Notre Dame Victory March.”
Nevertheless, halftime is where the band really shines.
Showcasing an exciting halftime show was important to Dawson and her staff, which includes Assistant Director Joyce DiTullio, Frontlines Advisor Rayna Hoke, Assistant Instrumental Advisor Victor Stahlman, and Assistant Frontlines Advisor Maddie Stahlman.
“We were looking for a (halftime) show that was fun to play, fun to listen to, and full of positive energy,” Dawson explained.
The band’s halftime show is a set of feel-good popular tunes, including:
- “Great Balls of Fire”
- “Mr. Blue Sky”
- “We Are Family”
A tradition has also been started this year when the football team joins the band by the home stands after each game while the band plays the fight song.
“This group is special because they prove how the borders of school districts have no bearing on a group’s ability to collaborate and have a great time,” Dawson said of the co-op band, which welcomes students from Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and North Clarion.
“These students have come into this new adventure with high expectations, positive attitudes, and a spirit of collaboration. Their joy is evident and contagious when they share the product of their hard work. A band director’s dream is to have a group full of students with these qualities, and I am quite thankful for that!”
The band’s theme for this year has been “Raise the Bar.”
This group of students is full of naturally talented musicians who picked up the marching routines quickly.
“We started with a solid foundation, and we make an effort to continue raising our standards week-to-week so our performance is sharp and energetic all season long,” Dawson said. “My personal goal is always to create an environment that welcomes all students and teaches qualities that extend beyond musical skills: cooperation, responsibility, kindness, and leadership.
“We continue to remind the students that these qualities are of the utmost importance, and that the band is not complete without the best efforts of each individual member.”
Dawson said the band’s strength is spirit because the students love to have a good time, and they work together extremely well.
“They have fully embraced their role at sporting events as the supporters of the team, and they bring this energy to their performances every time.”
The band regularly participates in the Autumn Leaf Festival parade and the Clarion County Marching Band Festival.
Currently, the students are fundraising to purchase a brand new set of Wildcat marching band uniforms to be premiered next fall!
For more information and to donate, visit the band’s Facebook page.
