SPONSORED: October Boot Sale Happening at Meredith’s Footwear
LUCINDA, Pa. – Meredith’s Footwear is expanding their selection to meet the needs of their customers.
In the past two years, the store has tripled its inventory and added many new brands of footwear.
Most recently, they have added two new boot lines including Thorogood and Royer. Both brands have a long history of quality-made boots here in North America. Established in 1857, Thorogood boots carry styles still made here in the United States.
“Our store has access to all styles made by Thorogood, but I specifically carry those made in America,” owner Meredith Reinhart told exploreClarion.com.
As an introductory promotion, Meredith’s Footwear is offering these boots 20% off the full retail price during the month of October. In addition, customers who try on a pair of Thorogood boots in October will receive free leather conditioner or a promotional key chain while supplies last.
Made in Canada, Royer has been in business since 1934. They are well known in Canada for their innovative technology and high-quality safety standards.
“Definitely a fast-growing trend in the United States, Royer is well established in Canada and now expanding into our area!” Reinhart stated. “So far, I’m impressed with the customer service and quality construction of their footwear.”
During the month of October, Royer boots are 20% off. Additionally, customers will receive a t-shirt for trying on a pair of boots while supplies last.
Not a Thorogood or Royer fan? That’s okay, Meredith’s Footwear also carries Steel Blue, Dry Shod, Kamik, Chinook, and Twisted-X boots, just to name a few. Each of these has unique features setting them apart from other boot companies.
“My staff and I work with each customer personally. We want to learn about the customer’s livelihood, daily workload, foot type, and specific needs. Our goal is to provide quality footwear for their lifestyle.
“(The) majority of people do not think about their footwear until they have pain or a problem. Sometimes, it’s just a matter of sizing, other times it’s matching the boot style to the foot type or workload.”
The American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) requirements continue to be a topic of discussion among my customers,” Reinhart continues.
“It seems individuals are taking safety more seriously as the economy changes. I get the impression that people want to avoid being laid up from an injury and unnecessary medical bills.” Sadly, injuries do happen and foot injuries can lead to months of recovery.”
All of Meredith’s boot companies comply with ASTM regulations.
“Depending on the individual’s line of work, I can find a boot that will help keep the customer safe. My most favorite part of this business is learning the daily workload and lifestyle of each customer. It goes without saying a linesman would wear different footwear than a logger or assembly line worker. In addition, to their footwear needs, each customer has a different foot type.
“I take time to measure foot size, arch type, and other individual characteristics that affect how the person wears their shoes.”
In 2022, Ms. Reinhart was approved by the American Board of Certification (ABC) as a Therapeutic Shoe Fitter.
This past summer she completed an Orthotic Fitter course, with plans to be fully certified by the Board of Certification (BOC) later this fall. With a background in physical education, Meredith strives to keep people moving for a lifetime. Foot injuries or other underlying conditions can immobilize an individual causing muscle atrophy in other areas of the body. Recovery and returning to work become stressful and may lead to secondary injuries.
“It is very true, ‘Prevention is worth a pound of cure,'” Reinhart adds.
Following the ASTM regulations and wearing proper safety footwear is key to prevention.
In October, they are recognizing the hard-working individuals who live in our area by holding a boot sale. The sale runs from September 30th through October 31st.
With a concentration on boots, customers will receive 20% to 60% off select boots. This is a storewide sale and includes women, kids, and youth boots. All will be on sale throughout the month.
“There are limited quantities of each size, so I would recommend coming earlier than later.”
Following the boot sale, the annual “Worn-Out” boot contest will be held in November. Stop in the store for more details regarding entries and drawing information.
Meredith’s Footwear is located on Route 66 in the dip of Lucinda at 27160 Route 66 Lucinda, PA 16235.
Meredith’s is open Wednesday-10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Thursday-10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Friday-10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Saturday-9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and Sunday-11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
*Closed Sunday, October 8th, for a family event.
Meredith’s can also be found on Facebook as “Meredith’s Footwear.”
If you have additional questions, call Meredith at 814-319-4621.
