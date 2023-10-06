Thomas M. “Tom” Brosnahan, 67, of St. Petersburg, Clarion County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday morning, October 3, 2023 at his home.

Thomas was born in Oil City on February 2, 1956.

He was the son of the late John F. Sr. and Dorothy A. Burchfield Brosnahan.

He was a 1974 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg.

Tom was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Seabees.

He had been a member and officer of the former Foxburg American Legion and participated in the legion’s color guard.

Tom had been employed for more than 35 years at FRB Machine Shop in Emlenton.

He was Model T and Model A Ford enthusiast and a history buff.

He enjoyed tinkering, especially with watches and locks and was well-known among his many friends as an excellent mechanic.

Tom is survived by his wife, Julia Matthews Brosnahan; two sons, Christopher Brosnahan (Audra) of California and T. Michael Brosnahan Jr. of Emlenton; a daughter, Sarah LaMay and her husband, Christopher, of Gilbert, AZ; a stepson, Jason Rex (Shannon) of Clarion; a step daughter, Autumn Mills and her husband, Brent, of Ohio; five grandchildren, Tabitha, Michael, Dante`, Jaxson, and Remy; two great grandchildren; two brothers, Richard K. Marzullo of Nevada and John F. Brosnahan Jr. and his wife, Joyce, of Emlenton; four sisters, Patricia Strawniak and her husband, Harry, of West Middlesex, Cara Rugh and her husband, Jeff, of Kane, Wanda Martin of Nevada, and Susan Brosnahan of St. Petersburg, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his faithful companions, “Cooper and Lola.”

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday.

Military honors will be accorded at 1 p.m. at the funeral home by members of VFW Post 7073, Parker.

A graveside committal service will be held at the Emlenton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, PO Box 371, Emlenton, PA 16373.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.