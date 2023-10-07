Central Clarion Train Keeps Rolling With 70-6 Win Over Moniteau

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The train that is the Central Clarion football team steamrolled to another victory with a 70-6 win over Moniteau on Friday at Luciano Plesakov Stadium.

(Pictured above, Central Clarion’s Dawson Smail/photo by Kirkland Photography)

The Wildcats scored 28 points in each of the first two quarters in taking a 56-0 halftime lead.

Playing mostly junior varsity players in the second half, the Wildcats held a 14-6 edge on the scoreboard.

“No matter the outcome, there are always things you want to work on,” said Central Clarion coach Dave Eggleton. “We had some dropped passes in that first half, which I wasn’t happy about. When we get into a close game, those types of mistakes can cost you a ballgame, so we have to clean that up.”

Jase Ferguson completed 12-of-22 passes for 206 yards with four touchdowns.

Dawson Smail caught four passes for 80 yards with a score. Mason Burford added three catches for 33 yards with two scores. Tommy Smith added two catches for 33 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown reception.

“Jase is such a good athlete that he likes to extend plays, and he’s so good at it that you don’t want to limit that ability,” said Eggleton. “But one thing I would like to see more from him is to check down from his primary receiver at times. We’ll continue to work with him on that.”

Central Clarion (7-0) rushed 29 times for 217 yards.

Brady Quinn rushed twice for 45 yards; Ethan Rex added five carries for 39 yards in the second half.

Defensively, the Wildcats limited the Warriors (1-6) to just 18 yards on the ground and 155 yards total for the game.

Smail got the scoring started at the 9:55 mark with a 30-yard punt return for a score. Just 1:21 later at the 8:34 mark, Smail would catch a 30-yard touchdown pass from Ferguson for a 14-0 lead.

Noah Harrison would add a 1-yard run and Brady Quinn a 3-yard score to put the Wildcats ahead 28-0 after one.

Burford caught two touchdown passes of 10 and 16 yards to start the second quarter scoring and putting the Wildcats ahead 42-0

Tommy Smith would add a 13-yard touchdown reception and Braylon Beckwith would tack on a 20-yard fumble return to put the score at 56-0 by halftime.

Noah Naser would add a five-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Moniteau would get on the scoreboard late in the third quarter when Brendin Sankey connected with Jesse Kohlmeyer from 9 yards out. The 2-point pass failed leaving the score 63-6.

Brendon Wright would close out the scoring with a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.

“Nothing changes from game to game,” said Eggleton. “We still prepare the same way for every opponent because we still have our team goals to reach. We still need to work on things in order to get better week after week and this week will be no exception.”

Sankey rushed nine times for 53 yards to lead Moniteau.

Sankey aslo completed 4-of-23 passes for 137 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Brock Beachem caught two passes for 85 yards to lead the Warriors.

Central Clarion will host DuBois on Friday evening at Larry Wiser Field in Clarion.

Central Clarion football coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.