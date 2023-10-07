Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

These cookies are soft, flavorful, and absolutely scrumptious!

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened



3/4 cup sugar3/4 cup packed brown sugar1 large egg1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour1 cup quick-cooking oats1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1 cup canned pumpkin1-1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

~In a bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.

~Combine the flour, oats, baking soda and cinnamon; stir into creamed mixture alternately with pumpkin. Fold in chocolate chips.

~Drop by tablespoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 10 to 12 minutes (or until lightly browned).

~Remove to wire racks to cool.

Enjoy!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.