Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Saturday, October 7, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These cookies are soft, flavorful, and absolutely scrumptious!

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup quick-cooking oats
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup canned pumpkin
1-1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

~In a bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.

~Combine the flour, oats, baking soda and cinnamon; stir into creamed mixture alternately with pumpkin. Fold in chocolate chips.

~Drop by tablespoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 10 to 12 minutes (or until lightly browned).

~Remove to wire racks to cool.

Enjoy!


