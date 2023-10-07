Diane Powell McMillen, 85, a long-time resident of Clarion, passed away peacefully at her home on October 4, 2023.

Diane was born to Byrum and Kathleen Powell on July 16, 1938, in Brookville, Pa.

She attended Clarion State University briefly, leaving to care for her mother before graduation.

Diane grew up worshipping in the Church of God and became fascinated with organ music, collecting hymns worldwide and composing original pieces until her departure.

Diane was a woman of great faith, finding inspiration and comfort from her bible and daily devotions.

Diane loved all animals and often adopted unwanted and overlooked dogs and cats.

She took great pride in providing food for the birds and squirrels in her backyard.

Diane and her husband, Sam McMillen, owned and operated Sam’s Texaco in Clarion, establishing long-term relationships with Clarion residents, members of local law enforcement, and those traveling through the Cook Forest area.

Diane dearly loved her family and pets.

In addition to many friends and extended family members, she leaves behind sons Dana (Julie) of Green, OH, Jeffrey (Karen) of North Canton, OH; grandchildren Riley, Cassidy, Shane, Nicholas, and Katey; Step grandchildren Rachael (Eric), Claire, Erika, Michael and Kristin; Sister Penny (Jim) and very special nephew Shane (Anna) and niece Brianna (Jeffrey) and their children.

Diane also leaves two exceptional and spoiled house cats who will miss her love.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, her parents, and brother, Doug.

A visitation and memorial service will be held on Monday, October 9th, 2023 at the Trinity Point Church of God, 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion, PA.

Friends and family are invited to attend visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a worship service in her honor at 11:00 a.m.

Trinity Point Church of God Pastor Bruce Wilson and (Diane’s cousin) Reverend Gordon Powell will lead the service.

A lunch will immediately follow.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.