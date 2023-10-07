Redbank Valley Rolls Again, 69-6, Over Kane Behind Seven TD Passes From Braylon Wagner; Beau Thomas Scores Three Touchdowns in Punxsy Win Over Karns City



NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Braylon Wagner threw six touchdown passes in the first half and seven in the game to tie a school record as the Redbank Valley football team rolled to a 69-6 win over Kane on Friday night.

(Pictured above, Braylon Wagner)

Wagner came into the game with 21 touchdowns passes this season.

The sophomore ended the night with considerably more.

Wagner threw TD passes of 5 and 26 to Mason Clouse, 19 and 5 to Ashton Kahle, hooked up with Ashton George on a 17-yard TD pass and a 65-yarder to Rylan Rupp in the first two quarters against winless Kane to lead 55-0 at the half.

Redbank Valley scored 47 points in the second quarter. In the season opener, the Bulldogs scored 50 in the second quarter.

Redbank opened up the second half with another touchdown, this a 1-yard pop pass from Wagner — his seventh TD pass of the game — to Lucas Booth for a 62-0 lead.

The Bulldogs also scored on defense in the first half.

Owen Clouse returned an interception 23 yards for a score and Redbank also got a safety.

Kane (0-7) got on the board with an 8-yard run by Dane Anderson.

Brock George capped the scoring with a 17-yard run for the Bulldogs.

Wagner threw for 250 yards in the game.

PUNXSUTAWNEY 35, KARNS CITY 21

Beau knows the end zone.

Punxsutawney sophomore Beau Thomas scored three touchdowns and accounted for 127 yards of offense to help the Chucks down Karns City.

Thomas rushed for 83 yards and also caught three passes for 44 yards.

His TDs were welcome.

Karns City started strong after Punxsutawney opened the game with an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Logan Moore.

Luke Cramer scampered 58 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

Maddox Hetrick put the Chucks (5-2) in the lead again with a 4-yard run, but the extra point was blocked.

Karns City (3-4) grabbed a 14-13 lead early in the second quarter on a 9-yard run by Zach Kelly.

Then Thomas took over.

His 14-yard touchdown reception from from Hetrick out Punxsy in the lead for good, 21-14 a the half.

Thomas then opened the third quarter with a 17-yard touchdown catch from Hetrick and a 35-yard run to put Punxsutawney up 35-14.

Cole Johnston scored on a 19-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

Hetrick was 10-of-14 passing for 163 yards.

Landon Martz rushed for 83 yards on 22 carries.

Cramer led Karns City on the ground with 91 yards on 15 carries. Hunter Scherer added 33 yards on 11 attempts.

