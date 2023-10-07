ALF Wraps Up This Weekend With Parade, Tractor Show
CLARION, Pa. – The 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival is going strong today with the Independence Health System Clarion Area “Tournament of Leaves Parade, Eagle End Zone Party, and more!
(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2023
INDEPENDENCE HEALTH SYSTEM CLARION AREA “TOURNAMENT OF LEAVES PARADE”
Join the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, as it celebrates all Clarion has to be proud of during the Independence Health System Clarion Area “Tournament of Leaves Parade” on Saturday, October 7th, 2023. The parade will showcase marching bands, floats, and organizations of the grandest kind! The parade steps off at 12:00 p.m. on Main Street in Clarion.
Reserved seats are available for purchase at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, 650 Main Street, for $7.00 each.
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com. Although this is a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.”
Sponsored in part by: Aramark Dining, VIP Brunch Sponsor, Burns & Burns Associates, Novelty Groups Sponsor, Central Electric Cooperative, Inc.- Color Guard Sponsor, Clarion Psychiatric Center, Marching Units Sponsor, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Non-Profit Group Sponsor, Colony Homes, Marching Units Sponsor, Commodore Homes, Marching Units Sponsor, McDonald’s, Community Float Sponsor, & Northeastern Equipment Sales & Rental’s, LLC Bobcat’s of Olean-Kane-Clarion, University Floats Sponsor.
EAGLE END ZONE ALUMNI PARTY
Come to the Eagle Endzone on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. and join fellow alumni in cheering on our Golden Eagles to a homecoming victory against the Seton Hill Griffins at PennWest University Clarion Campus Memorial Stadium.
Pre-register online at www.clarion.edu/homecoming. The cost is $25 which includes a game ticket. For more information call 814-393-1784 or email ClarionAlumni@PennWest.edu or visit clarion.edu/homecoming.
PENNWEST CLARION HOMECOMING FOOTBALL GAME
The PennWest University Clarion Campus Homecoming Football Game will be held at the university’s Memorial Stadium at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7th, 2023. Come out and watch the Golden Eagles take on the Seton Hill Griffins!
For more information, contact 814-393-2423.
CLARION RIVER BREWING COMPANY’S FIRST ANNUAL “STEIN HOLDING” CHAMPIONSHIP
Clarion River Brewing Company will be holding their 1st Annual Steinholding Championship.
Pre-registration is encouraged. Check-in on the day of the event will be from holding Championship during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival under the red light at 6th Avenue & Main Street from 10 am until 11 am.
There will be a $150 cash prize in both men’s and women’s divisions. This event is an Official 2023 PA State Steinholding Championship Qualifier. Signup and details can be found at clarionriverbrew.com/stein.
“WILD WORLD OF ANIMALS” SHOW, SPONSORED BY LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE LODGE 101 and PENN HIGHLANDS HEALTHCARE
The “Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #101 and Penn Highlands Healthcare Wild World of Animals Show” will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.
The show features a variety of animals, such as reptiles, birds, and mammals. You may see an American alligator, alligator snapping turtle, albino monocle cobra, European eagle owl, blue and gold macaw, opossum, binturong, spot-nose guenon monkey, African spotted leopard, or maybe a hyena.
You won’t want to miss this family event—it’s educational entertainment! While the show is free, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Sponsored by Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #101 and Penn Highlands Healthcare.
FIRST UNITED NATIONAL BANK – The FUN Bank! “OLDIES CONCERT”
The First United National Bank – The FUN Bank! “Oldies Concert” will be held on Saturday evening, October 7, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Returning to perform for this year’s concert is the oldies band “American Pie.”
The concert will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. This event is free and open to all festival goers, so kick loose with cool tunes and fun!
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com. Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Sponsored by First United National Bank
AUTUMN LEAF FESTIVAL™ PARKING
Parking for festival events will be available at the Immaculate Conception School parking lots on Friday, October 6, 2022, all day and Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 7 a.m. until 12 noon. Proceeds benefit the Immaculate Conception School P.T.O. For more information, call 814-226-8433 ext 104 or email lcratty@clarionichawks.net.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2023
LANDPRO EQUIPMENT “ANTIQUE TRACTOR SHOW”
Are you a tractor and farm equipment enthusiast? Then make plans to attend the LandPro Equipment “Antique Tractor Show” during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™!
This year’s show will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 12 Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Main Street in Clarion from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue. All farm-related displays are welcome including farm tractors, garden & lawn implements, hit & miss engines, toys, and more! Registration is available online at www.clarionpa.com or on the day of the event. There is no fee to register. Trophies will be awarded in several classes.
There is plenty for everyone to enjoy at this year’s show! This year the crowd will be entertained by The Route 8 Band, playing a mix of country, rock, and blues appealing to a variety of audiences.
Although a FREE event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161.
Sponsored by Land Pro Equipment.
