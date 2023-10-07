Knights of Columbus Hot Sausage: An ALF Tradition

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – For many area residents, the Autumn Leaf Festival would not be complete without a visit to the Knights of Columbus’ stand for a hot sausage sandwich.

(Above photo: Members of Clarion Immaculate Conception Knights of Columbus Council #7549, from left to right – Gary Wolbert , Rick Troese, Chuck Conrad, and Randy Cyphert. Photos by Adrian Weber.)

The hot sausage served by the Knights of Columbus has been a consistent staple at ALF for over 40 years.

Days before the festival, the Knights can be found cooking and prepping the hot sausage and peppers at the Immaculate Conception School.

One thousand three hundred pounds of sausage–which averages out to 3,900 sandwiches–have been prepped and cooked to be sold to hungry festival goers over the course of the festival.

The tradition started in the 1980s in a Pepsi trailer, much smaller than the one currently used by the Knights.

Chuck Conrad, one of the original members who started the ALF hot sausage tradition at the Clarion Knight of Columbus Chapter, told exploreClarion.com, “Hot sausage sandwiches were cooked on a hot plate the day of the parade.”

(Above photo: Conrad makes a sausage sandwich for a customer.)

The money raised by selling the sandwiches is donated to numerous organizations and events in the area, such as $7,500 a year donated to Immaculate Conception School in scholarships, Special Olympics, Coats for Kids, Clarion YMCA, and The Clarion Free Library.

The Knights of Columbus also are active in Clarion Little League, sponsoring a Junior League team, and during Christmas are heavily involved in Stockings for Seniors.

Other local Clarion County Knights of Columbus councils include: St. Mary’s in Crown, St. Michael’s in Fryburg, St. Michael the Archangel in Emlenton, and St. Joe’s in Lucinda.

(Above photos: Scenes from Thursday, October 5, during the afternoon lunch rush.)

All the members of Knights of Columbus Council #7549 who were working the sausage stand at the time of this interview shared the same sentiment when it comes to their favorite part about serving at ALF. Wolbert, who has been with Knight of Columbus for 18 years, spoke for the group saying that the best part is “talking with folks from the community and interacting with them.”

“Everybody comes here and we have a good time,” Conrad said.

(Above photos: A delicious hot sausage about to be served and the Hot Sausage stand volunteer schedule for ALF week.)

