State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating PFA Violation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating PFA Violation

According to a release issued on Friday, October 6, PSP Clarion investigated a PFA violation.

Trooper Rapp said the incident happened around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, on Staab Road in Clarion Township.

No further details were released.

Illegal Firearm Investigation

According to a report released on Friday, October 6, Clarion-based State Police launched an investigation into an illegal firearm incident.

Police say the incident occurred on C-L School Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County, around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 30.

No further information was provided.

DUI in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet near Silverling Road and Stoney Lonesome Road in Clarion Township around 11:18 a.m. on Monday, September 25.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of a controlled substance.

The arrestee is listed as a 32-year-old Clarion man.

