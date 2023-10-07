 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating PFA Violation

Saturday, October 7, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (116)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating PFA Violation

According to a release issued on Friday, October 6, PSP Clarion investigated a PFA violation.

Trooper Rapp said the incident happened around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, on Staab Road in Clarion Township.

No further details were released.

Illegal Firearm Investigation

According to a report released on Friday, October 6, Clarion-based State Police launched an investigation into an illegal firearm incident.

Police say the incident occurred on C-L School Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County, around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 30.

No further information was provided.

DUI in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet near Silverling Road and Stoney Lonesome Road in Clarion Township around 11:18 a.m. on Monday, September 25.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of a controlled substance.

The arrestee is listed as a 32-year-old Clarion man.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.