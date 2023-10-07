Third Quarter Scoring Spree Helps Port Allegany Pull Away From Union/A-C Valley for 44-6 victory

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Aiden Bliss scored a pair of touchdown runs and Peyton Stiles also had a rushing touchdown as Port Allegany scored three times in a four-minute span in the third quarter to break open a close game on the way to a 44-6 win over Union/A-C Valley on a chilly Saturday afternoon.

The Gators (6-1) were clinging to a 15-6 lead at the half before the eruption of points.

Stiles put Port Allegany up early with a 48-yard touchdown run and the 2-point conversion made it 8-0 just three minutes into the game.

The lead swelled to 15-0 a few minutes later when Bliss found the end zone on a 21-yard run with 3:37 remaining in the first.

After that, Union/A-C Valley found some footing.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Owen Bish hauled in a 23-yard pass from Brody Dittman for a touchdown midway through the second quarter to trim the deficit to 15-6.

It stayed that way until Bliss again found the end zone on a 1 yard run with 6:10 on the third-quarter clock.

Less than two minutes later, Bliss scored on a 4-yard run for a 29-6 lead. Two minutes after that, Stiles scored from the 3 for a 37-6 advantage.

Stiles capped the scoring with a 1-yard run with 7:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Dittman was 18-of-32 for 231 yards and a touchdown for Union/A-C Valley. But the Port Allegany defense also intercepted him four times.

Zach Cooper caught seven passes for 98 yards to lead the Falcon Knights’ receivers. Bish had four receptions for 44 yards on a score and Trey Fleming had two catches for 52 and Logan Skibinski three receptions for 25.

Port Allegany was also successful in stopping Union/A-C Valley’s ground game, holding the Falcon Knights to just 59 yards rushing.

Max Gallagher led Union/A-C Valley with 15 yards on seven carries.

Luke Wilson had 17 tackles on defense for the Falcon Knights, who forced two turnovers of their own. Dittman intercepted a pass and Cole Wiant forced a fumble that was recovered by Easton Wingard.

Port Allegany will square off with Redbank Valley next week in a showdown for first place in Region 2.

Redbank Valley (7-0 overall, 5-0 in the region) is coming off a 69-6 win over Kane on Friday.

Port Allegany is also 5-0 in the region.

Union/A-C Valley will try to rebound when it travels to Smethport.



