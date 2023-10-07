 

Thomas Dauphin Brown

Saturday, October 7, 2023 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-q2nlrW2RrHMRThomas Dauphin Brown, born January 31, 1938, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to James and Sabina Brown.

He passed peacefully on September 21, 2023 at his home at Summit Place South Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Thomas’ celebration services are being handled by Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home 1328 Elk Street Franklin, PA 16323.

Life and Legacy was very humbled to have handled all of the arrangements resulting in Thomas’ arrival in Pennsylvania to his final resting place.

The Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home will be releasing service information as it becomes available.


