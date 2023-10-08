All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ron Kiser
Ron Kiser served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Ronald Dan Kiser
Born: May 18, 1928
Died: September 14, 2023
Hometown: Shippenville, Pa.
Branch: United States Army
Ron served in United States Army from 1950 to 1952.
Full military honors were accorded by the American Legion Post 66 following his funeral service.
He was laid to rest in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
