BREAKING NEWS: State Police Major Case Team Investigating Mass Shooting in Indiana County

WHITE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police Troop A Major Case Team is investigating a mass shooting that occurred in Indiana County early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, October 8, 2023, at approximately 12:35 a.m., members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), local police departments, and EMS personnel responded to the Chevy Chase Community Center, 640 North 5th Avenue, in White Township, Indiana County, upon the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, troopers, police officers, and first responders rendered aid to several individuals who had been shot.

Troopers have learned that at least six people were shot during this incident. One of those six individuals was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Victims were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. At least two of the victims are believed to be in serious condition.

The shooting was reported to have occurred during a private party being held at the Chevy Chase Community Center.

At this time, the incident is under active investigation, and no suspects are in custody.

Troopers urge anyone with information to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

Assisting agencies include the Indiana Borough Police Department, the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Department of Public Safety and University Police, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, and the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.

