Sligo Borough Council Approves Halloween Activities, Home for the Holidays Event

(Pictured: Sligo Borough Council at work. Sherry Laughlin, President, Susan Risher, Jason Kriebel, Mark Dell, and Don Lawrence attended the meetings.)

Trick or Treat was set for Tuesday, October 31st, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Council also approved the Sligo Presbyterian Church closing Colerain Street from Bald Eagle Street to Front Street on October 31st for their Trunk or Treat.

The Nazarene Church was also approved to close Madison Street from Taylor Street to Bald Eagle Street on October 21st from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. for Trunk or Treat.

The 2023 Sligo Homes for the Holidays Craft and Gift Show is set for November 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. On Thursday and Friday, the Rec Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, call 814-745-2074 or 814-745-2100.

The Sligo Borough Authority is updating existing liens and filing new liens on delinquent sewer customers. The Authority is also researching ownership of 459 Colerain St. Property to send a sewer bill.

Maintenance supervisor Shaun Kline did not pass the wastewater exam but can schedule a test again next year. Kline was only three points short of passing the exam.

Williams and Sons Services are now pumping and hauling sewage sludge for Sligo Borough. The first bill was $765 at $0.17 per gallon for the first month and a half of the service.

The Authority sent letters to property owners needing to replace clean-out caps and risers to prevent groundwater from entering the sewer system during rain events.

Committee reports included recreation, the COG pool, and The Sligo Development Council.

Under recreation, new spouting was installed, Glass Erectors installed a new gym door, and the committee noted a repair of electrical lines is needed because no lights are going upstairs in the Rec Center. COG Board will meet in October when utilities are shut off, season-end financials are nearly complete, and the Board expects a refund of $320 from Talus Swipesimple.

Glenn Construction plans to begin work this week for the Front Street Extension drainage project funded by the DGLRV grant. Council member Wayne Meyer spoke to Alicia Ramsey at the conservation district office, and she confirmed that the borough could use excess grant funds to finish placing limestone and crowning the street.

The conservation district will hold a class in Strattanville on November 14th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. regarding unpaved gravel roads and common maintenance practices.

Sligo Borough passed a resolution, as requested by the Clarion County Commissioners, to replace the Clarion County Tourism Promotion Agency. Clarion County selected the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation.

Sligo Borough completed the Department of Labor and Industry Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) forms to become a provider of services. Sligo Borough will provide on-the-job training at the rec center, and the OVR program will reimburse the borough up to $3,900.



[Pictured: New doors for gym entrance at Rec Center (aka Logue Memorial Auditorium).]

Mike Switzer was denied a request to remove a sidewalk in front of his Bald Eagle Street home to add landscaping. Sligo Borough’s Nuisance Ordinance states that all sidewalks, walkways, stairs, driveways, parking spaces, and similar areas shall be adequately repaired and maintained free from hazardous conditions, including snow and ice removal. Photos of Switzer’s sidewalk show it to be in satisfactory condition. Council members agreed that sidewalks should remain as sidewalks.

Chief Enforcement Officer Jason Kribel will file against Jerry and April Best for ongoing violations of the Nuisance Ordinance. Best did not pick up certified mail regarding violating the nuisance ordinance.

