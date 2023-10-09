7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, October 9, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Columbus Day
Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday
Rain. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night
Showers. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
Showers. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
