Albert Ray White, 73, of Franklin passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born on October 11, 1949 in East Liverpool, OH, he was the son of Delner White and Glenda Seckman.

He married the love of his life, the former Delores “Dee” Lehman.

She preceded him in death on January 22, 2008, leaving a void in his life.

Albert worked as a residential service aide at Polk Center for many years.

In his free time, Albert enjoyed working with his hands and creating art.

His love for the arts brought life to projects in woodworking, painting, resin pieces, and so much more.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Steven, and wife Alicia, of Bridgeville, PA and Jeffrey White of Pittsburgh, PA; his granddaughters, Lucy and Stevie White; and his siblings, Corey White of Los Angeles, CA, Ronald White of State College, PA, and Judith Lucas of Franklin, PA.

In addition to his wife and parents, Albert is preceded in death by his brother, Delner White.

Per Albert’s wishes, there will be no services.

Albert will be laid to rest next to his wife in Graham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.warrenfh.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.