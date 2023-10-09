Area Man Loses Control of SUV, Crashes into Embankment, Rolls Over in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Mercer County man lost control of his SUV, crashed into an embankment, and rolled over in Clarion Township on Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:07 a.m. on Friday, October 6, on Waterson Road in Clarion Township.

Police say 20-year-old Jules E. Shalenberger, of Transfer, Mercer County, lost control of a 2016 Kia Shortage SUV while traveling downhill and negotiating a right-hand curve.

The vehicle then hit an embankment on the left shoulder, ultimately causing it to roll over.

The vehicle came to final rest rolled over on its roof and blocking the traffic on the westbound lane of travel.

Shalenberger was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Shalenberger was charged with a traffic violation.

