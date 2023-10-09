Barry L. Burkett, 63, of Summerville died Friday, October 6, 2023 at Penn Highlands Dubois.

Born on August 29 1960, he was the son of the late Stanley W and Leona G Fike Burkett Wonderling.

He was a 1978 graduate of Brookville High School and was a member of Ohl Community Church.

He was married to the former Melissa B. Mauk. She survives.

After 44 years of service he retired in September of 2022 from Beverage Aire.

His pastimes included hunting, fishing, hiking and biking, he enjoyed most outdoor activities.

In addition to his wife, Melissa, he is survived by his son, Michael (Mindy) Burkett; his grandchildren, Lauren, Freya and Gideon; as well as his brothers, Ken (Cheryl) Burkett and Jack (Cathy) Burkett.

His parents preceded him in death.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 from 5-7PM at Furlong funereal home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 7PM with Pastor Randy Hall, officiating.

Interment will be in Ohl Cemetery, Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

