One Indiana County Mass Shooting Victim Identified

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a mass shooting that occurred at 12:35 a.m. on October 8 at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, Indiana County.

According to the State Police, troopers have confirmed that at least nine people were shot during the early morning incident. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Indiana County Coroner’s office report confirmed that the victim was 22-year-old Jamar Montae Porterfield Herriot Jr., 22, of Homestead, Allegheny County.

The additional shooting victims, five males and three females, range in age from 18 to 23. One male victim is from Chicago, IL, another male victim is listed as being from Florida. State Police say the remaining six are Pennsylvanians.

The eight surviving gunshot victims are receiving treatment or were treated at Indiana Regional Medical Center, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, UPMC Mercy Hospital, and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Some of the victims have been released.

No suspects are in custody, according the State Police. Anyone with information is urged to contact State Police Troop A at (724) 357-1960.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.