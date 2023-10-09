BREAKING NEWS: Ramada by Wyndham Closes Its Doors

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion has closed its doors.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)

Employees were notified by AIL Hospitality that the Monroe Township hotel would be shutting down on Monday.

Bookings for the hotel, located at 45 Holiday Inn Road, are no longer being accepted on the Ramada by Wyndham website.

Aside from one lone vehicle, the hotel’s parking lot was empty as of Monday evening and multiple “Hotel Closed” signs were taped to the lobby doors.

AIL Hospitality, based in Rockville, Maryland, operates a total of nine hotels including another Ramada by Wyndham in Indiana, Pa., and a Days Inn in Warren, Pa.

Over the past eight years, the hotel has operated under several different hospitality management companies and has changed brand names twice during that timeframe.

After operating as a Holiday Inn for several years, it became a Park Inn by Radisson in 2015 while being managed by GreatStay Hospitality Partners, LLC.

In 2019, the hotel switched names again and became Ramada by Wyndham, with Trigild Services as the management company.

It later transitioned to its current management group – AIL Hospitality.

Several calls to AIL Hospitality for comment were not returned.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.