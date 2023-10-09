Clarion County Recipe of the Day: California Pasta Salad

As far as cold pasta salad recipes go, this is one of the best!

Ingredients

1 pound thin spaghetti, broken into 1-inch pieces

3 large tomatoes, diced



2 medium zucchini, diced1 large cucumber, diced1 medium green pepper, diced1 sweet red pepper, diced1 large red onion, diced2 cans (2-1/4 ounces each) sliced ripe olives, drained

Dressing:

1 bottle (16 ounces) Italian salad dressing

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

2 teaspoons poppy seeds

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

-Cook pasta according to package directions; Drain and rinse in cold water. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the vegetables and olives.

-In a large bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients. Drizzle over spaghetti mixture; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve with a slotted spoon.

