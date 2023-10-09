Clinton (Clint) Brown, 86 of Guys Mills died Friday, October 6, 2023 at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility.

Born, July 29, 1937 in Meadville he was the son of Carl and Helen Brown.

He married Betty Lou Pearce on June 7, 1957 and she preceded him in death on January 8, 2016.

He graduated from Cochranton High School in 1955 and signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates and played for a season on their single A team, until injuring his arm.

He than began working as an engineer for SJ Groves Construction Company.

In 1968 he started Clint Brown and Sons Construction Company and after retirement turned the business over to the sons.

Clint was a founding member of the Pennsylvania Land Improvement Contractors Association, was a member of the Sugar Lake Methodist Church and the Cochranton Masonic Lodge.

He was an avid hunter and a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

Survivors include his sons, Michael (Linda) Brown and Bryan (Sandy) Brown of Guys Mills.

Four grandchildren, Erin (Jeff) Milem of Downington, Dustin (Ervin) Brown of Hermitage, Ryan Brown and Brittany (Robert) Kellar Jr. of Harmony.

Five great grandchildren, Philip, Pearce and Willa Milem, Brooklyn Brown and Bobby Kellar, and a sister Judy Dasovich of Meadville.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister Lenore Oakes and a grandson, David (Ervin) Brown.

Friends and Family will be received at the Sugar Lake Methodist Church, 6680 Sugar Lake Rd. Cochranton, Saturday, October 14 from 10:00am until a Celebration of Life Service will began at Noon with the Rev. Frank Weingard officiating.

The Dickson Family Funeral Home, Inc., Cochranton is in care of arrangements and memories and condolences can be sent at https://www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com/.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made the Alzheimers Associaton.

