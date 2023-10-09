Elizabeth “Betty” Dean, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 4:45 A.M. Saturday, October, 7, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Born in Franklin on April 5, 1937, she was the daughter of late Oren Jolley and Florence Mable Morris Jolley.

She was a lifetime member of Franklin VFW Post 1835, and former member of the Moose, Eagles and Elks club.

Betty enjoyed puzzle books, loved to dance and play bingo with her best friend, the late Mabel Leyda.

She also enjoyed watching wrestling, especially Roman Reigns, Walker Texas Ranger and Hallmark movies.

Betty married George H. Dean June 7, 1988 and he preceded her in death on April 2, 2010.

Surviving are three children Ken Stewart and his wife Opal, Sterling Lee Stewart and his wife Ella and Mandy Mushrush and her husband Bryon, a granddaughter, Nicole Zischkau and her husband Seth, a great-grandson, Silas Zischkau; four step grandchildren, Ella Baker, Steven Rodgers, Mary Rodgers and Heidi Moore and her husband Brian, 11 step great-grandchildren and a brother, Del Jolley.

She was preceded in death by her husband George H. Dean, a sister, Maxine Foster, a brother, Bill Jolley, a granddaughter, Elizabeth Stewart her former husband Farrell Stewart.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

