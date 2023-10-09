Emergency Units Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 68

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash that happened on Route 68 in Madison Township.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on October 7, this crash occurred on State Route 68 in Madison Township, Clarion County, around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, September 28.

Police say a 2022 RAM 3500 driven by 27-year-old Thomas R. Criner II, of Rimersburg, was stopped at the stop sign on Phillipston Road and proceeded onto Route 68 without clearance, and collided with a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta operated by 80-year-old Arthur M. Delano, of East Brady.

Criner’s vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end on the driver’s side, while Delano’s car sustained disabling damage to its front end.

Both drivers were using seat belts and were not injured.

East Brady Ambulance and New Bethlehem Fire Company assisted on the scene.

According to police, Criner was charged with a traffic violation.

