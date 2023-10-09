Evelyn C. Brown, 87, of Utica, died peacefully surrounded by her family at her residence on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Born February 6, 1936 in Franklin, Evelyn was the daughter of the late: Robert and Wanetta Cutchall McKinley.

She attended and graduated from Franklin High School in 1953.

She was married on August 21, 1953 to Theodore D. “Ted” Brown, who preceded her in death on January 28, 2020.

Evelyn had worked as a Teacher’s Aide for the IU6 and also as an MRA at Polk Center.

She was a member of the Utica Presbyterian Church.

Evelyn enjoyed reading, traveling, flowers, her the companionship of her cat, Cuddles.

She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Valerie Hawkins and her husband Steve; her son, Alex Brown and his wife, Tammy Phillips Brown; and by her daughter, Haylee Jo Brown Jolley and her husband, Jason.

She is additionally survived by her grandchildren: Steven Hawkins and his wife, Karen; Chad Hawkins; Amber Hawkins Dale and her significant other, James Wray; Courtney Brown and her significant other, Nick Pomponio; Erin Brown; and Tyler Brown.

Her great-grandchildren: Justin Hawkins and his wife, Cheyanne; Maddox Hawkins; Keely Dale; Jamison Ortega; and twins: Luca and Stella Pomponio.

Also surviving are her sisters: Joan McKinley Ferko; and Barbara McKinley Severo and her husband, Ron.

Besides her beloved husband, and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Theodore D. “Speed” Brown, Jr.; her brothers-in-law: Don Ferko; and Richard P. Brown, and by a sister-in-law, Barbara Brown.

Friends may call Tuesday from 3 PM until 6 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday evening at 6 PM in the funeral home with, C.P. Tina Kaye of the Utica Presbyterian Church, presiding.

Friends and family may gather for a Committal Service on Wednesday at 11 AM at the mausoleum of Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Immediately following the Committal Service, all are welcome to attend a luncheon at The Utica Volunteer Fire Department.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in Evelyn’s name to either: Hospice of Crawford County, 765 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335 or to your local American Cancer Society.

