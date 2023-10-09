Janet E. Norris, 84, of Clarion, left this world on October 3, 2023 to be united with her Christ and Savior and her husband, Donald L. “Turk” Norris, who preceded her in death in 2014.

She was born on February 15, 1939 in Huntingdon; daughter of the late Curtin B. and Dorothy E. Shoemaker Maines.

Janet was a hard worker around their farm and never quit until her health started to decline.

She was also devoted to her family and was known as mom to so many people.

She loved taking care of everyone, especially the babies in the nurseries at the local churches.

Janet was an outstanding woman who had a strong faith and good relationship with God.

She enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and reading.

Those left here to truly miss her yet able to continue to move forward because of all the wonderful memories include her children, Deb Williams of Clarion, Jim Norris and his wife, Kim, of DuBois, Jen Graham and her husband, Larry, of Seneca, and Jerry Norris and his wife, Jeannine, of Las Vegas, NV; her grandchildren, Andy and Ben Ochs, Curt, Kevin and Cole Norris, Donald, Travis “TJ” and Justin Graham, and Tierney and Jeremiah Norris; and her great grandchildren, Tristan, McKenzie, McKenna, Keira, Kyleigh, Karson, Lillee, Amialee, Noah, Zachary, Matthew, Jaiden, and Bentley. Janet is also survived by her brother, Cloyd “Buzz” Maines and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Donald Norris; a grandson, Jared Ochs; and a granddaughter-in-law, Erica Ochs.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Janet’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be held in the Huntingdon Memorial Gardens next to her beloved husband.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

