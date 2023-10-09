Police Seeking Leads in Elk Township Burglary

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a burglary that recently happened in Elk Township.

According to a release issued on October 7, PSP Clarion responded to the report of a past burglary that happened on Allaman Road in Elk Township, Clarion County, sometime between Monday, September 18, and Monday, October 2.

Police say an actor(s) entered the residence and damaged the in-floor heating system by driving nails/sharp objects through the flooring, ultimately poking holes in the heating system.

According to police the following property was damaged:

150 sq. ft. of drywall, Value $200.00

Carpet, value $1,500.00

Carpet pad, value $300.00

Pecks pipe/fittings, value $40.00

Fiberglass insulation, value $150.00

Drywall mud, value $70.00

Tape, value $10.00

The total estimate of damages was approximately $2,270.00.

The victim is a 57-year-old Shippenville man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

