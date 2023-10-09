Autumn Leaf Festival Advances to Second Round of ‘Best of Fall’ Competition

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Apple pie or pumpkin beer?

(Article by Steve Novak of Lehigh Valley Live. Photo by Mountain Man Photography.)

Fall festivals or football games? The “Best of Fall” bracket tournament by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry launched Tuesday, pitting 32 of the commonwealth’s ambassadors of autumn against each other in four categories: food and beverage, beer and cider, fairs and festivals, and fall experiences.

Winners are chosen through public voting on the PA Chamber X page (formerly Twitter) through October 23.

“The PA Chamber knows that the commonwealth has a lot to offer, not only in our natural beauty but in what’s made here that people know and love,” PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein said in a news release. “And at no other time of year is that truer than now, when the leaves are at their peak and there’s a festival, football game, or signature food item around every corner.

“When it comes to fall, Pennsylvania simply does it better than any other state—and we’re ready to celebrate it!”

The “Best of Fall” tournament is a follow-up to the PA Chamber’s “Coolest Things Made in PA” bracket back in March.

The winner of that contest? The Primanti Bros. sandwich.

As you can see from the brackets (at the website link here, click on “Best of Fall” bracket tournament to vote), the Autumn Leaf Festival is pitted against Bedford Fall Foliage Festival. This award would be a great thing for this community, so vote and share!

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Autumn Leaf Festival has advanced to Round 2. Second round voting runs from October 10 to October 13 on the PA Chamber’s X page.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.