SPONSORED: Penn Highlands Healthcare to Host Virtual Interviews at ‘Careers and Coffee’ Event on October 18
Monday, October 9, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Penn Highlands Healthcare is hosting a ‘Careers & Coffee’ event where interested individuals will have the opportunity to speak to a recruiter about the current career opportunities available at Penn Highlands.
Virtual interviews will take place on Wednesday, October 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Every participant who registers will receive a $5.00 Dunkin gift card and every individual who completes the interview will also be entered into a drawing to receive a $100.00 gift card!
Register today by visiting Careers and Cofee Registration.
For questions or concerns, please email careers@phhealthcare.org.
Explore Penn Highlands’ available career opportunities: https://careers.phhealthcare.org/jobs/23594?lang=en-us
