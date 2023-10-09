 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Penn Highlands Healthcare to Host Virtual Interviews at ‘Careers and Coffee’ Event on October 18

Monday, October 9, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Penn Highlands Healthcare is hosting a ‘Careers & Coffee’ event where interested individuals will have the opportunity to speak to a recruiter about the current career opportunities available at Penn Highlands.

Virtual interviews will take place on Wednesday, October 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Every participant who registers will receive a $5.00 Dunkin gift card and every individual who completes the interview will also be entered into a drawing to receive a $100.00 gift card!

Register today by visiting Careers and Cofee Registration.

For questions or concerns, please email careers@phhealthcare.org.

Explore Penn Highlands’ available career opportunities: https://careers.phhealthcare.org/jobs/23594?lang=en-us


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.