State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Burglary in Redbank Township

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigate Burglary in Redbank Township

According to an October 7 release, Clarion-based State Police investigated a reported burglary that happened on Penn Street in Redbank Township, Clarion County, sometime between 12:00 a.m. on June 10 and 6:11 p.m. on June 30.

Police say the following items were stolen:

– WWE Collection “The Game,” Value $25.00

– MILB Signed Baseball, Value $200.00

– Signed Hamilton Graded Card, Value $10.00

– Signed Cepeda Stitched Jersey, Value $150.00

– Signed Brooks Robinson Bat, Value $250.00

– Signed Earl Campbell Jersey, Value $95.00

– PS2, Value $100.00

– Coins, Unknown Amount

The following property was damaged:

– Interior Door, Value $100.00

– Interior Door Frame, Value $50.00

– Exterior Door Knob, Value $25.00

The victims are a 54-year-old New Bethlehem man and a 27-year-old Fairmount City man.

DUI in Forest County

A PSP Marienville trooper was conducting routine traffic control on State Route 66 near Blood Road in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 9:06 p.m. on Friday, October 6.

Police say the trooper observed a 2001 Ford traveling north on State Route 66 in the southbound lane. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, which failed to yield to police emergency lights and sirens for approximately 3.5 miles.

PSP Marienville troopers conducted an induced traffic stop where the operator of the vehicle was taken into custody without further incident.

Through further investigation, it was determined the operator of the vehicle to be driving under the influence.

The operator—a known 66-year-old Marienville man—was placed under arrest and subsequently transported to Warren County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.

The suspect’s name was not released.

