‘Tournament of Leaves Parade’ 2023 Winners Announced

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A chill was in the air on Saturday, October 7, but that did not turn away the marching units, drill teams, and amazing floats that lined the streets of Clarion when the Independence Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade stepped off at noon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert, ProPoint Media Photography.)

The winners for Marching Units, Drill Teams and Floats are:

Marching Units – Bands Class A

1st Place – Redbank Valley HS Marching Band

2nd Place – Phillipsburg-Osceola HS Marching Band

3rd Place – Brockway HS Marching Band

Drum Major Award – Bands Class A

1st Place – Redbank Valley HS Marching Band

Best Color Guard Award – Bands Class A

1st Place – Redbank Valley HS Marching Band

Marching Units – Bands Class AA

1st Place – Brookville HS Marching Band

Drum Major Award – Bands Class AA

1st Place – Brookville HS Marching Band

Marching Units – Bands Class AAA

1st Place – Oil City HS Marching Band

2nd Place – Keystone HS Marching Band

Drum Major Award – Bands Class AAA

1st Place – Oil City HS Marching Band

Best Color Guard Award – Bands Class AAA

1st Place – Oil City HS Marching Band

Drill Teams Winners:

1st Place – Dancer’s Studio

2nd Place – Clarion Center for the Arts

3rd Place – Brookville YMCA Sparkles

Community Float Winners:

1st Place – Hope Rising

2nd Place – 4 Your Car Connection

3rd Place – Clarion Rehab Services

4th Place – Clarion Christian School

University Float Winners:

1st Place – Delta Zeta

2nd Place – Sigma Sigma

3rd Place – Zeta Tau Alpha

To view a full album of photos from this event, visit galleries.propointmedia.com/2023alfparade.

