 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

‘Tournament of Leaves Parade’ 2023 Winners Announced

Monday, October 9, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2023-10-09T062738.288CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A chill was in the air on Saturday, October 7, but that did not turn away the marching units, drill teams, and amazing floats that lined the streets of Clarion when the Independence Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade stepped off at noon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert, ProPoint Media Photography.)

The winners for Marching Units, Drill Teams and Floats are:

Marching Units – Bands Class A

1st Place – Redbank Valley HS Marching Band
2nd Place – Phillipsburg-Osceola HS Marching Band
3rd Place – Brockway HS Marching Band

Drum Major Award – Bands Class A

1st Place – Redbank Valley HS Marching Band

Best Color Guard Award – Bands Class A

1st Place – Redbank Valley HS Marching Band

Marching Units – Bands Class AA

1st Place – Brookville HS Marching Band

Drum Major Award – Bands Class AA

1st Place – Brookville HS Marching Band

Marching Units – Bands Class AAA

1st Place – Oil City HS Marching Band
2nd Place – Keystone HS Marching Band

Drum Major Award – Bands Class AAA

1st Place – Oil City HS Marching Band

Best Color Guard Award – Bands Class AAA

1st Place – Oil City HS Marching Band

Drill Teams Winners:

1st Place – Dancer’s Studio
2nd Place – Clarion Center for the Arts
3rd Place – Brookville YMCA Sparkles

Community Float Winners:

1st Place – Hope Rising
2nd Place – 4 Your Car Connection
3rd Place – Clarion Rehab Services
4th Place – Clarion Christian School

University Float Winners:

1st Place – Delta Zeta
2nd Place – Sigma Sigma
3rd Place – Zeta Tau Alpha

7M1A8055 copy

7M1A8187 copy

7M1A8306 copy

7M1A8437 copy

7M1A8092 copy

7M1A8520 copy

7M1A8881 copy

7M1A8487

7M1A8348 copy

7M1A8992 copy

7M1A8984 copy

7M1A8784 copy

7M1A8725 copy

7M1A8699 copy

7M1A8691 copy

7M1A8572 copy

7M1A8566 copy

7M1A8549 copy

7M1A8473 copy

7M1A8464 copy

7M1A8447 copy

7M1A8416 copy

7M1A8279 copy

7M1A8124 copy

7M1A8059 copy

To view a full album of photos from this event, visit galleries.propointmedia.com/2023alfparade.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.