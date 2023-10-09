‘Tournament of Leaves Parade’ 2023 Winners Announced
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A chill was in the air on Saturday, October 7, but that did not turn away the marching units, drill teams, and amazing floats that lined the streets of Clarion when the Independence Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade stepped off at noon.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert, ProPoint Media Photography.)
The winners for Marching Units, Drill Teams and Floats are:
Marching Units – Bands Class A
1st Place – Redbank Valley HS Marching Band
2nd Place – Phillipsburg-Osceola HS Marching Band
3rd Place – Brockway HS Marching Band
Drum Major Award – Bands Class A
1st Place – Redbank Valley HS Marching Band
Best Color Guard Award – Bands Class A
1st Place – Redbank Valley HS Marching Band
Marching Units – Bands Class AA
1st Place – Brookville HS Marching Band
Drum Major Award – Bands Class AA
1st Place – Brookville HS Marching Band
Marching Units – Bands Class AAA
1st Place – Oil City HS Marching Band
2nd Place – Keystone HS Marching Band
Drum Major Award – Bands Class AAA
1st Place – Oil City HS Marching Band
Best Color Guard Award – Bands Class AAA
1st Place – Oil City HS Marching Band
Drill Teams Winners:
1st Place – Dancer’s Studio
2nd Place – Clarion Center for the Arts
3rd Place – Brookville YMCA Sparkles
Community Float Winners:
1st Place – Hope Rising
2nd Place – 4 Your Car Connection
3rd Place – Clarion Rehab Services
4th Place – Clarion Christian School
University Float Winners:
1st Place – Delta Zeta
2nd Place – Sigma Sigma
3rd Place – Zeta Tau Alpha
To view a full album of photos from this event, visit galleries.propointmedia.com/2023alfparade.
