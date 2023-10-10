7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, October 10, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday
A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night
Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday
Rain. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday Night
Rain. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night
Rain. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.