Barbara A. Stewart, 70, of Rimersburg, passed from this life into the arms of our loving Savior on October 8, 2023 following a long and courageous battle with health issues.

Born April 17, 1953 in East Brady, she was the daughter of the late Walter and June Custer Wiles.

On February 22, 1975, she married Daniel Stewart, who will love her until the end of his days.

He was her amazing caregiver, and her face lit up every time he walked into the room.

Barb was a devoted homemaker.

She also cleaned many homes in the surrounding area alongside her friend, Pat.

Mrs. Stewart was recently baptized and a member of the United Methodist Church in Rimersburg.

Barb was an amazing baker and would happily share her special treats with everyone.

She enjoyed her summer vacations at the beach and was content lying in the sun for hours.

Barb was happiest spending time with her family and her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Dan, of 48 years; daughters, Amy Shaner and her husband, Shawn, of Slippery Rock and Megan Smith and her husband, Eric, of Cranberry Township; four grandchildren, Taylor Craig and her husband, Ian, Austin Smith, Makenna Shaner, and Abby Smith; her siblings, Sandy Lapcevich, Walter Wiles and his wife, Patty, Patti McClaine and her husband, Patrick, and Bob Wiles and his wife, Kay; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends who she considered family.

Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Heather King.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2023 in the funeral home with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Deeter presiding.

Interment will take place at the Rimersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice, the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248, or feel free to give to someone who needs a helping hand.

Barb was a very giving person and would be honored if you did the same.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

