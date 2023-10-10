Cassidy Snider Earns Third PSAC West Athlete of the Week Award This Season

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their weekly volleyball award winners on Monday, September 9, and for the third time this season Clarion’s Cassidy Snider was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Week.

Snider was once again a dominant offensive force for the Golden Eagles, averaging better than five kills per set in three-set wins over Edinboro and Mercyhurst last week.

The junior hit .333 with 31 kills and just eight errors in those six sets, and also recorded 16 total digs for a 2.67 digs per set average.

Snider finished with 18 kills in just three sets against the Fighting Scots on Friday while also adding nine digs and two blocks, and followed that up with 13 kills and a .400 attack percentage to go with seven digs against the Lakers.

According to the most recent national statistical rankings, Snider is fourth in NCAA Division II in kills per set average, at 4.85.

Her 315 total kills on the year rank second in the nation behind only Southeastern Oklahoma’s D’Nari Mills, and makes her one of only three players in Division II with 300 or more kills so far on the year.

