Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Muffins

You’ll definitely want to double the batch!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar



1 tablespoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1 large egg3/4 cup 2% milk1/3 cup canola oil3/4 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine the first 4 ingredients. In a small bowl, beat egg, milk and oil. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in chocolate chips.

-Fill 12 greased or paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, 18-20 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.