Donna R. Waterhouse

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 @ 09:10 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Donna R. Waterhouse, 75 of Kennerdell passed away October 9, 2023 at Butler Hospital.

Donna was born October 6, 1948 in Clarksburg, West Virgina to Raymond and Mary Belle McCartney Anderson.

Donna was married to Edwin C. Waterhouse on April 2, 1966.

The couple celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this year.

Donna was devoted housewife and mother.

She retired from Walmart and had previously worked at HOBO video in Clintonville.

Donna enjoyed going to bingo and traveling to the casinos with her husband.

Loved ones to cherish her memory is her husband Edwin of Kennerdell, her sons Christopher Waterhouse of Barnsville Ohio, Richard Waterhouse of Akron, Ohio and Edwin Waterhouse Jr. of Hartville Ohio.

Her brother Rodney Anderson and her sister Sandra Thorne of West Virginia also survive.

Donna has 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren that also survive.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents and a nephew Clarence Thorne.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

