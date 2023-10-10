 

Edward Paul “Andy” Anderson

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 @ 10:10 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-B9iITqWLsu (1)Edward Paul “Andy” Anderson, 76, of Templeton, PA passed away on Friday, Oct. 6, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born July 29, 1947 in Kittanning, PA, the son of Charles C. and Mildred (Kraft) Anderson.

Andy retired in 2009 from PennDot after 28 years of service.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

He was a NASCAR enthusiast.

Andy loved fishing and trapping with his special nephew Duck and his special niece Tara.

He enjoyed playing cards with his wife, Sandy and friends, Frank and Robin.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Sandra L. (Hornberger) Anderson, whom he married on June 12, 1971; daughter, Karen Hoover of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Dolton Hoover and Isabella Hoover; brother, William Anderson and wife Clara of Walkchalk; and sisters, Leona Faber of Kittanning and Shirley Crissman and husband, Calvin of Templeton.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles Anderson and wife, Laura, and Incel Anderson; infant brother, Jimmy Anderson; sister, Marlene Brunner; and infant sister, Maxine Anderson.

Family and friends will be received from 2- 4 PM and 7-9 PM on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at the funeral home with Rev. Joel Kinnard officiating.

Interment will be in Rimer Hill Cemetery, Templeton, PA.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://bauerfuneral.com/.


