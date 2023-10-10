Mary Ann Hill, age 82, of Tionesta, PA, died on Monday, October 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born January 3, 1941, in Detroit Michigan, daughter of the late Ruth (Carrier) Anderson.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband Homer L. Hill, Sr. whom she married on August 15, 1958, at the Tionesta Church of God.

She was a longtime member of that church where she served as president of the Women’s Missionary Society for many years and as a Trustee.

In recent years she was a member of the Venus United Evangelical Church in Venus, PA.

For most of her life she was a homemaker, caring for children and grandchildren.

In the 1970’s she served families in the community as part of the Homemakers service.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters: Melinda L. Bailey and her husband John of Tionesta; Peggie L. Gaul and her husband Curt of Lincoln, DE; and Kelly B. Peters and her husband Fred of Middletown, PA.

Two sons: Homer L. Hill, Jr., and his wife Tammy of Yorktown, VA; and Todd A. Hill and his wife Kim of Carlisle, PA.

Twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She is also survived by one sister, Margie Bresowski of Tippery, PA; two brothers: Terry Anderson of Seneca, PA, and Aaron Anderson of Fertigs, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Friday, October 13, 2023, from 6-8 P.M. at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 11 A.M. at the Venus United Evangelical Church, 113 Route 157, Venus, PA 16364, with her pastor, Rev. Richard Kightlinger, officiating.

A private burial will be at Fertigs Cemetery in Fertigs, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Venus United Evangelical Church, 113 Route 157, Venus, PA 16364 or to an organization of your choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.wimerfuneralhome.com/.

