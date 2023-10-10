Nancy Rodgers Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life has been planned for Nancy Rodgers, age 68, who went home to heaven on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

The gathering will be held on Sunday, October 15th, 2023 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Christ Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall, located at 16 Central Ave in Oil City.

There will be refreshments, music, and visiting with family and friends.

Stop by at any time during those hours and share your memories of Nancy with the family.

Full obituary can be read at: https://www.morrisonhome.com/.

