North Clarion Boys Cross Country Finishes KSAC Season Undefeated; Karns City Soccer Gets 2-0 Win Over DuBois



FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Behind a 1-2-3 finish from Gabriel Fair, Aiden Thomas and Jackson Nicewonger, the North Clarion boys cross country team wrapped up an undefeated Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference season with a 21-34 victory over Clarion-Limestone.

(Pictured above, members of the North Clarion boys cross country team celebrate an undefeated KSAC season/submitted photo)

Fair broke the tape in 18 minutes, 18.62 seconds.

Thomas was second at 18:27.31 and Nicewonger third at 18:40.96.

Clarion-Limestone was without top runner Jack Craig.

Ty Rankin was fourth for C-L with a time of 18:55.54. Brake Edmonds was fifth (19:16.30) and Logan Powell sixth (19:22.80) for the Lions.

Dane Sliker and Dean Sliker were seventh and eighth for North Clarion. Logan Lutz of C-L was ninth and Paul Craig was 10th for the Lions to round out the top 10.

Clarion-Limestone had the top three finishers in the girls race in Clara Coulson, Adisen Jackson and Reise Jackson.

Coulson won with a time of 22:19.89.

Adisen Jackson came in at 22:37.78 and Reise Jackson finished at 22:45.72.

Abby Hastings was fourth for North Clarion at 23:49.57. The race was not scored because the Wolves have just three runners.

It was also a big afternoon for the North Clarion junior high team.

Ethan Hastings and Evalyn Carroll both broke course records.

Hastings finished with a time of 13:43.50 and Carroll had a time of 15:11.25.

VOLLEYBALL

Taylor Ripple had 10 kills, six digs and three aces as Redbank Valley earned a 25-23, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of A-C Valley.

Izzy Bond pitched in seven kills, seven digs and two aces for the Bulldogs.

Mylee Harmon also had a strong overall night with six digs, four aces and three kills and Kira Bonanno had three kills and eight digs.

Freshman Elaina Carrico continued to impress as a setter with 18 assists for Redbank.

Lexi Altman had 10 kills and 14 digs for A-C Valley.

Maddy Dehart had eight kills and three blocks, Bella Ielase six kills and Colleen Verostek 10 digs for the Falcons.

NORTH CLARION 3, VENANGO CATHOLIC 0

Julia Daum had five kills, nine service points with three aces and two blocks, Lily Homan had three kills, eight digs and two aces and Kaitlyn Zona had 12 digs, two aces and two kills to lead the Wolves to a 25-9, 25-15, 25-13 win on Senior Night.

MONITEAU 3, UNION 0

Davina Pry and Lily Staab each had seven kills to lead the Warriors to the 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 win over the Damsels.

Abbey Jewart added 16 assists and three aces.

Pry also had five aces for Moniteau.

CLARION 3, KARNS CITY 0

Freshman Addi Campbell had 34 assists to lead the Bobcats to a 25-17, 26-24, 25-15 victory.

Marley Kline benefitted from those Campbell sets with 13 kills.

Ava Fox had eight kills and nine digs for Karns City.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hanna Dailey and Phoebe Brandon each scored a goal to lead Karns City to a 2-0 win over DuBois.

Dailey assisted Brandon’s goal and Ava Kamenski had the assist on Dailey’s goal.

Savanna Prescott earned another shutout at keeper for the Gremlins.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.