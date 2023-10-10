Ronald “Ronnie” Lewis Hickman, 83, of Franklin, formerly of Emlenton, passed away October 8, 2023 at UPMC Seneca.

Ronald Lewis Hickman was born on June 28th, 1940 at his parent’s home in Kennerdell.

He was the son of Eleanore Mae Vorous Hickman and Harry Lewis Hickman Jr., twin brother to Rita Wilmouth, and younger brother to Larry Hickman.

He was a warm and enthusiastic people person, who was happy to shake hands and make new friends wherever he went.

Ronnie was intellectually disabled and began walking at the age of two and a half.

In 1970, Ronnie went to a boarding school in Kentucky for a year, which he enjoyed.

While living at home with his parents Ronnie was in charge of keeping the lawn mowed and shelling corn.

As a young man, Ronnie worked at Hickman Lumber at the sawmill stacking lumber coming off the line.

Later, Ronnie worked at the Venango Training and Development Center for more than twenty years.

In April of 2003, he moved into an Easterseals group home in Franklin, PA.

His passions included spending time with his family and friends, doing the collection at the Rankin Chapel United Methodist Church, cutting paper, playing with John Deere toy trucks, watching planes land at the Franklin Regional Airport, while enjoying dinner at Primo Barone’s Restaurant, shopping for his mom at Ski’s Market in Clintonville, and then later buying pop at the dollar store near his group home in Franklin.

In 2010, Ronnie and his mother Eleanore were featured in the documentary film ‘Eleanore & the Timekeeper’, which showed in film festivals around the world.

Ronnie leaves behind a large loving family including his brother Larry Hickman and his wife Gayle of Emlenton, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephew also survive.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, sister Rita Wilmouth, and his niece Lauren Best.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers being sent to the funeral home, donations in Ronnie’s memory be sent to Rankin Chapel United Methodist Church, 1815 Lisbon Road, Kennerdell PA 16374 (PO Box 305, Clintonville, PA 16372-0305) or to the Easterseals Western and Central PA, Six Parkway Center Suite 150, 875 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh PA 15220.

Ronald’s family wishes to thank the staff of the Venango Division of Easterseals in Franklin for their constant care and compassion.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Chuck Patterson, officiating from Rankin Chapel Church.

Burial will take place at Scrubgrass Cemetery on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 10:00am.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

